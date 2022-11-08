Wizkid unveils track list for upcoming album, More Love, Less Ego

Entertainment
By Adam Mosadioluwa

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat Artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid has released the tracklist for his forthcoming album, titled “More Love, Less Ego.”

This is coming after the Afrobeat sensation had earlier proposed the release date of the album following the tragic death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, a son of his colleague, Davido.

The singer took to his verified Instagram account today to release the album tracklist which contains 13 tracks.

The Album features both Nigerian and foreign artists such as Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shensee, Naira Marley, Skepta, and Don Toliver Frames.

The More Love, Less Ego album which is scheduled to be released on the 11th of November is a follow-up to his 2020 multi-award-winning album “Made in Lagos”

Below is the official track list of the More Love, Less Ego album

  • Money and Love 
  • Balance
  • Bad to me
  • 2 Sugar FT Ayra Starr
  • Everyday 
  • Slip and Slide FT Skilbeng & Shenseea
  • Deep
  • Flower Pads
  • Wow FT Skepta & Naira Marley
  • Pressure
  • Plenty Loving
  • Special FT Don Toliver
  • Frames ( Who’s gonna know

 

 




Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Entertainment

RMD, Funke Akindele, Mike Afolarin star in Netflix ‘Far From Home’

Entertainment

Mavin Crew to celebrate 10 years anniversary at Livespot X Festival

Entertainment

Yemi Alade sells out Paris L’Olympia concert, announces dates for other countries

Entertainment

Senegal unveiled as host country for AFRIMA

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More