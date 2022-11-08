Wizkid unveils track list for upcoming album, More Love, Less Ego

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat Artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid has released the tracklist for his forthcoming album, titled “More Love, Less Ego.”

This is coming after the Afrobeat sensation had earlier proposed the release date of the album following the tragic death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, a son of his colleague, Davido.

The singer took to his verified Instagram account today to release the album tracklist which contains 13 tracks.

The Album features both Nigerian and foreign artists such as Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shensee, Naira Marley, Skepta, and Don Toliver Frames.

The More Love, Less Ego album which is scheduled to be released on the 11th of November is a follow-up to his 2020 multi-award-winning album “Made in Lagos”

Below is the official track list of the More Love, Less Ego album

Money and Love

Balance

Bad to me

2 Sugar FT Ayra Starr

Everyday

Slip and Slide FT Skilbeng & Shenseea

Deep

Flower Pads

Wow FT Skepta & Naira Marley

Pressure

Plenty Loving

Special FT Don Toliver

Frames ( Who’s gonna know







