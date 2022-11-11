Wizkid takes Apple Music live November 14th

Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum selling superstar Wizkid’s recent performance at The Roundhouse in London will be available to stream on Apple Music in over 165 countries from Monday, November 14th.

Wizkid is the latest artiste to take the stage for Apple Music Live, the live performance series on Apple Music giving the biggest stars in music a global platform to connect with audiences around the world. Launched this spring, Apple Music Live has previously featured exclusive live streamed performances from global superstars Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, and Luke Combs.

Wizkid’s Apple Music Live performance features some of the first performances of songs from his highly anticipated new album ‘More Love, Less Ego’, coming later this week via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. Ahead of the performance, Wizkid sat down with Apple Music 1 host Dotty to discuss the new project, his global influence, and what fans can expect from his Apple Music Live show. The conversation will air in full this Friday, November 11th.

“Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans,” Wizkid said upon the announcement of the performance. “Collaborating with them on something like this is special. I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world.”

“In a show unlike any other, Wiz performs his biggest hits to date alongside previously unheard tracks from the new album, offering a unique experience for fans to revisit old classics and fall in love with new favourites,” said Apple Music host Dotty. “This performance gives Wizkid fans a rare opportunity to see the star boy perform an intimate set and a chance for the people in the room to relive the experience.”

Across Apple Music, the Nigerian singer-songwriter has reached new heights as the first African solo artist to break the Global Daily top 10 with ‘Essence’ (featuring Tems) reaching number nine on the Global Daily Top 100 in the summer of 2020. The October 2020 album Made in Lagos has served as a breakthrough release for Wizkid, with the album ranked within the Top 10 albums streamed in the first week of release across eight countries in Africa (Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Benin, Sierra Leone, and Rwanda), and helped spur his growth in countries outside of Africa.

All told, Wizkid has reached the ‘Daily Top 100’ in 112 countries worldwide and his songs have appeared on major Apple Music editorial playlists including ‘Today’s Hits’, ‘R and B Now’ and ‘Afrobeats Hits’. Wizkid scored his first US No. 1 on Shazam as a lead artiste last year with “Essence” spending two consecutive weeks at the top of the chart. His feature on ‘One Dance’ by Drake, ranks as one of the most-Shazamed songs of all time (No. 43) with over 17 million Shazams.