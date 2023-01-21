Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, others thrill fans at Firstbank’s DecemberIssaVybe campaign

Popular Nigerian artistes and songwriters, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid, Ahmed Ololade aka Asake, OluwaTobiloba Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel and others, have headlined the 2022 edition of FirstBank’s DecemberIssaVybe campaign.

The DecemberIssaVybe 2022 also witnessed events from Culturati to Beeta Arts Festival Abuja, Koffi Tha Guru Unorthodox, Duke of Shomolu Production’s Encore, Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again and Ufok Iban.

During this campaign, Saturday Tribune gathered that travellers, individuals and families came out enmasse to have fun memories of the festivity.

The Kizz Daniel event, which took place recently at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, thrilled many as he performed differenty hits off his Album especially ‘buga’.

At the same venue, Asake popularly known as Mr. Money with the Vibe performed his first rendition with ‘organise’ then his duet with Fireboy DML on ‘Bandana,’ before engaging the fans with ‘Peace Be Unto You,’ ‘Joha,’ ‘Dupe,’ ‘Mr. Money,’ Sunmomi,’ ‘Palazzo,’ ‘Nzaza,’ and ‘Loaded.’

Wizkid’s Vibes on the Beach, which took place recently at Landmark Beach, Oniru, Lagos, showed off his new plaited hairstyle taking fans back to both old and new songs of his like ‘Ojuelegba’,’Baba nla’ ‘Wow’ and so many others.

This was just as Grammy award-winning music star’s concert also introduced the performances of Naira Marley, Victony, and Poco Lee

In addition to providing these memorable experiences, FirstBank also demonstrated its commitment by rewarding attendees with the sum of N1 million. This is aside from organising several contests on social media where many followers won VIP tickets for the concerts.

Other activities supported were: Joromi: The Musical Concert; Osamede, Awo, and Ufok Iban by Duke of Shomolu Productions.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE