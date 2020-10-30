Wizkid dedicates ‘Made in Lagos’ to Nigeria

In the early hours of today, Friday, Nigerian superstar singer/songwriter, Wizkid dropped his widely anticipated project ‘Made In Lagos’, via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records.
According to Sony Music International, “’Made In Lagos’ will not only engulf listeners in the unique sounds, live instrumentation and vibes of Lagos, but will celebrate Wizkid’s love and appreciation for where he comes from and his inspirational journey with standout tracks such as ‘Blessed’ and ‘Reckless'”.
The 14-track project includes features from an incredible group of chart-topping artists – Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R. Ella Mai and Starboy Entertainment’s youngest signee, Terri.
Originally scheduled for release on October 15, Wizkid dedicates the project to the citizens of Nigeria in light of the police brutality occurring in his beloved country. “It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality,” said Wizkid. “Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country. I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families – our communities. We will get through this together. Together we move to #endSARS.”
Made In Lagos track list includes:
01 Reckless
02 Ginger feat. Burna Boy
03 Longtime feat. Skepta
04 Mighty Wine
05 Blessed feat. Damian Marley
06 Smile feat. H.E.R.
07 Piece of Me feat. Ella Mai
08 No Stress
09 True Love feat. Tay Iwar & Projexx
10 Sweet One
11 Essence feat. Tems
12 Roma feat. Terri
13 Gyrate
14 Grace
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo
Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…
Is Doubling Nigerian Airports By 2023 The Priority?
RECENTLY, the Federal Government through the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika announced that by 2023, the number of the country’s airports may be doubled to enhance air connectivity and boost the economy…
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.
STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.