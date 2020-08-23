Wizkid, Davido, Burna catch Obama’s fancy

As Afrobeats continues to attract global attention, the songs of some top Nigerian artistes have made former American president, Barack Obama’s summer playlist.

Obama, who last held a political office in 2017 as the 44th president of the United States, appears to have ample time on his hands and admitted to have spent a lot of time listening to music with his family.

His playlist for the summer season was published on Twitter and three Nigerian artistes made the music list with their songs and features.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favourites from the summer…,” Obama disclosed on Twitter.

Wizkid’s ‘Smile’ was on the playlist while Davido also made an appearance for his effort on the remix of Khalid and Disclosure’s ‘Know your worth’. Burna Boy whose latest album, ‘Twice as tall’, is doing rounds on US Apple Music Chart also features on the playlist with his collaborative effort with Jorja Smith, ‘Be honest’.

With Wizkid being the only Nigerian artiste to have his personal song on the playlist, the singer is yet to acknowledge the recognition as of the time of writing this report as some of his colleagues in the industry expressed to R their envy of such honour.

