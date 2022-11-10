Wizkid, Asake to headline Flutterwave/Flytime Fest 2022

Star artistes, Wizkid and Asake, are billed to perform at this year’s Flutterwave/Flytime musical concert coming up in December.

The concert is jointly organised by Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, and Flytime Group.

The multi-day festival will feature A-list artistes, including Wizkid who headlines the Day 3 of the event; Starboy Live, set for 24th December. The sensational fast riser, Asake, is set to headline the Day 2 of the event on 22nd December.

The event will take place at The Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on 21st, 22nd and 24th of December.

Over the years, Flytime festival has featured a line-up of dynamic entertainment, honoring the abundant tapestry of Nigerian popular culture, past and present for people in and outside the country.

Flutterwave will also be powering all payments for Flytime events as part of the collaboration.

Ifeoluwa Orioke, Chief Commercial Officer at Flutterwave, said “December in Nigeria is filled with love, joy and laughter. It’s a time we get to celebrate the year with those that matter. It’s also a time we get to celebrate and support the amplification of Nigerian culture through entertainment, the arts and other initiatives. We’re excited to be working with Flytime to create this awesome experience in celebration of our roots and heritage.”

Cecil Hammond, Group CEO, Flytime Promotions, said: “Every year, we set the bar higher. Nigeria’s biggest stars have graced our stages and star headliners from the U.S. have performed in Africa for the first time with Flytime Fest – We are committed to positively impacting our audience and communities.”

