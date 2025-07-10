Without Tinubu, Buhari would’ve been ‘tiny dot in a circle’, Omokri replies Boss Mustapha

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has fired back at former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, stating that without President Bola Tinubu’s support in 2015, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari would have remained a “tiny dot in a circle” in Nigerian politics.

Omokri also said that Mustapha is trying to cause friction between President Bola Tinubu and former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated this on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Thursday, while dismissing claims by Mustapha that Buhari never needed Tinubu to become president.

Omokri maintained that Tinubu was instrumental in Buhari becoming president, saying that without Tinubu’s influence, former President Goodluck Jonathan would have defeated Buhari in 2015.

He said, “Boss Mustapha was just being silly, and we have people like that who are trying to cause friction between Buhari and Tinubu.

“Buhari had a captive vote of 12 and has always had that since 2003. What did it do for him, he lost in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

“He was only able to win when something from the South was only added to his captive 12 million votes.

“The way the Nigerian variation has been structured right from the constituent Assembly of Obasanjo’s military era is such that no tribal Lord can ever become president of Nigeria.

“This is being done deliberately. So you can have all the votes in your captive area, but if you don’t get other votes from other geo-political zones, you can’t be president.

“Buhari needed Tinubu, without Tinubu Nigeria’s history would not have been the same, Jonathan would have won that led and Buhari would have been a tiny dot in a circle.”

