Without demolishing political patriarchal structure, Nigeria can’t have gender-inclusive government, Advocates declare at AFF conversation

Advocates and experts on inclusive government have declared that Nigeria can’t achieve gender-inclusive government if the patriarchal structure of political bodies is not strongly challenged, adding that gender inclusion doesn’t exist in Nigeria as inequity against women starts from childhood through societal norms on perceived expectations on gender roles

The advocates declared this at a virtual stakeholders roundtable conversation on Gender Inclusive Governance organised by the Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) and some civil society organisations ahead of the 2023 general election.

The hundreds of participants on Zoom, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook live all expressed the determination to be part of the effort to ensure increased participation of women in governance and politics in Nigeria.

A board member of AFF and founder of Cable Newspaper Ltd, Simon Kolawole in his opening remarks stated that while other nations are talking of equality and parity, Nigeria is talking about inclusion, adding that” it seems women are discouraged and we have come too far to allow the advocacy to drop.

“It is as if when we take one step forward in terms of gender inclusion, we take several steps backwards. So that is why I think this conversation is very important so that we can see how we can raise the volume of this debate so that those who are in a position to act and do things better, can continue to talk to their collective consciences. We can continue to put them on the spot to realize that this is not how things should be,” he said.

The executive director of AFF, a foundation that is renowned for its work in tackling corruption and eradicating social injustice as well as cybercrime through its FlagIT app, said there has to be a growing voice and rising profile of women in the Nigerian economy, and governance.

He also called for the withering of cultural restrictions and expansion of activism on increased participation of women in politics and increased participation of women to take economic roles without the tag of weaker vessels.

Fadeyi, said the purpose of the discourse was to drive the change needed for women to become actively involved in Nigerian politics, adding that Nigerian women must support themselves in order to record the deserved results.

“What happened to the vibrant, strong culture of political participation by Nigerian women? Why is it that from 1999 till date, we have had the House of Representatives, Senate and when we had 109 members of the Senate we will have only three women?

“Why is it that Nigeria signed up to affirmative action at the United Nations but the Nigerian government stood against it? Why is it that Nigerian senators from the APC flag would not agree to have 35 per cent affirmative action because of cultural and religious constraints? Why do we have this feeling that we should allot some crumbs from the table power allocation to Nigerian women?” he asked.n

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateji, said gender inclusiveness cannot be achieved without first addressing the patriarchal dominance of men in the political bodies, adding that in politics and governance, structures are erected against women everywhere and until this is addressed, women may not achieve gender equity in the country.

“So to challenge this we must have organised structures as women to push our agenda. And in this the role of women is very important, as women where ever we find ourselves on the leadership ladder, we must seize the opportunity and fight for gender-responsive governance” she said

Other speakers; senior programme officer of MacArthur Foundation, Dr Amina Salihu; director, marketing and communication The New Life Wellness Place, Tracy Docheff; executive director of Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alliance (WRAPA), Sandatu Mahdi, and project management expert, Adekunle Shotubo, all agreed that women need to take intentional steps to achieve gender inclusiveness in the country.

