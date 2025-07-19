Without a restructured security system, Nigeria risks becoming Sudan —Col. Tony Nyiam

A retired Colonel of the Nigerian Army, Tony Nyiam, came into limelight in 1990 when he and some other army officers attempted to overthrow the military administration of former President Ibrahim Babangida. Nyiam hails from Boki in Cross River State and holds first degree in Quantity Surveying and Masters in International Relations. TAOFEEK LAWAL engaged the cerebral former military officer in Abuja on the sidelines of the two-day “National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy” during the week. He spoke extensively on what Nigeria should do to win the war against insurgency, the tactics to deploy. He also advised President Bola Tinubu on the way forward for the country security-wise. Excerpts:

You said you left Nigeria for some time and now you came back. What is your general assessment of the situation?

My concern is the state of insecurity. We are slipping into a dangerous hole. What amazes me is that we’re playing the ostrich, burying our heads and pretending nothing is happening. All we seem to care about is regime change and elections, forgetting that it’s the system that needs to change. The national security architecture we’re operating under is not appropriate. Worse still, it’s compromised. Many of those who should be managing national security either don’t understand their responsibilities or are failing to carry them out.

First, the leadership. The leadership thinks that the Chief of Defence Staff, the higher command, should be setting strategy. That’s wrong. They are supposed to execute the strategic directions of the President. In the United States and elsewhere, you don’t see the Chief of Defence Staff determining national strategy. That’s the role of the leadership, the Presidency, the highest command. But here, that responsibility seems to have been abdicated to those who should only be executing. The implication is a conflict of interest: the same people tasked with execution are now also supervising. That’s one problem.

On another level, the war we are fighting is obviously not conventional. Traditional warfare involves capturing or defending objectives. This is the type of training military officers typically receive. But the war we are fighting now uses hit-and-run tactics; it’s the work of terrorists. It’s what is called an unconventional or irregular war. Yet we haven’t, due to certain interests, addressed that reality.

Countries like Colombia and Sri Lanka that have faced similar challenges took a harder approach. If we continue with this outdated national security architecture, we will go nowhere.

You have touched on a very sensitive matter. As a senior officer yourself, do you think this war will ever end?

This war won’t end successfully under the Federal Government’s current approach. They are fighting the wrong battle. The forces they are deploying are, for the most part, trained in only one type of warfare. At the Defence Academy and in the War Colleges, unconventional warfare is just a minor topic. What we need is a new strategy that includes both conventional and unconventional tactics.

And I will tell you why: we need the people to be involved in national security. In Nigeria, the phrase “security is everyone’s business” is just lip service. There are no structures to make that a reality.

What kind of structures do we need? Three lines of security.

First, an effective border security. We have over 4,000 kilometers of porous borders, yet we lack a proper border security force. I’m not talking about the Ministry of Interior’s Immigration services. They have their role. But we need a distinct border security force that operates based on unconventional tactics, backed by human intelligence, and most importantly, is locally based. These shouldn’t be outsiders who don’t know the terrain and become transactional, focused on making money. We need local people with a stake in those areas.

Take India, for example. They have border security forces manned by ethnic locals in border areas like Assam, people who know the region and have a personal interest in its security. These are paramilitary but well-trained forces. That’s what we need for our borders. That’s the first line of defence.

Second, we need what I call Homeland Security or internal security forces, similar to what the United States has, or in Nigeria’s South West, Amotekun. These forces must be trained in both conventional and unconventional warfare. They would be community-based, able to recognise outsiders instantly and respond swiftly to threats. That’s the second line.

Third, we retain the Federal Government forces, the conventional military. This three-tiered structure is what countries that have succeeded in fighting terrorism have adopted. But we keep repeating the same old methods. Every time there is an attack, service chiefs rush to the Commander-in-Chief. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. What the Commander-in-Chief and the Ministry of Defence should be expecting are results, not reports about issuing orders. It is like we are not thinking.

Sadly, due to corruption, we face three major enemies in Nigeria: Neo-colonialists, people who want to keep others down; their local collaborators, the oligarchs, wealthy individuals who profited from Nigeria; and corruption itself. It has infiltrated the military, where some are profiting from insecurity.

It is frightening that we are acting like everything is normal. We should be deeply concerned about national security. That is why The Patriots’ message is so relevant. We need to restructure the very foundation of our nation.

And remember, no matter what system, constitutional democracy or otherwise, without a strong national security architecture, it is all a waste of time.

So, where does state police come in?

State police, as the name implies, are for law enforcement. They are not designed to handle internal security at the grievous level. They can manage protests and civil issues, but not armed insurgency. Any policeman who thinks he can handle armed insurgency is being dishonest. Nowhere in the world is that their role. They are not trained or equipped for it.

Soldiers are trained to operate in forests and rugged terrains. We have specific training and operating procedures for that. The police do not. More importantly, special operations forces, which you hear about in the West, are trained for unconventional warfare. That’s what we need.

If you were to advise President Tinubu on all these issues, what would you tell him?

My advice would be to prioritise national security and redesign the national security architecture. The conventional forces should continue their work, but they cannot win this war alone.

He needs to establish two additional tiers: He needs internal security or homeland security forces, trained in both conventional and unconventional tactics. And he needs border security forces, also trained in unconventional warfare.

Beyond that, he must empower the sub-national units. States should have constitutional authority to procure arms and equip their forces. Without these steps, I’m sorry to say, we will keep slipping until we end up like Sudan.

You believe so much in Nigeria. What informs that passion?

It’s a fantastic country, a truly great nation. As a young officer, I attended primary school in Lagos when we had a functioning constitution. We were given exercise books and all we needed. Later, I went to military school in Zaria where we were paid salaries. I even sponsored my younger sister with my student salary.

After commissioning, I served under Obasanjo, and just six months later, I was in the United Kingdom for nearly eight years. I was paid what was then called a heavy estacode. Federal Government scholarship students in those days were able to buy houses with their stipends. Many of them later became vice chancellors. It’s sad that today, universities are struggling to survive.

Obasanjo came from humble beginnings. The system made him. The same goes for MKO Abiola, who told me himself. But now, our children are suffering. Yet I have travelled the world and I can tell you that we are a rich country. Our only problem is leadership. That’s it.

Why do you believe so much in The Patriots’ summit?

Because of people like Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, revered figures. They played vital roles in the struggles in South Africa and Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe. If someone like Anyaoku is leading a group, I must respect it. That’s why I believe so much in the summit.

