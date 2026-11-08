Withheld LG allocations: Osun NLC orders workers to embark on three-day strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Osun State Council, has directed its affiliate unions across the state to embark on a three-day sympathy strike from Monday, November 9, to Wednesday, November 11, over the lingering dispute surrounding the statutory allocations of local government councils.

The directive, which signals an escalation of the labour dispute, followed the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government and the Osun State Government to resolve the controversy over the alleged withholding of local government funds.

The NLC said the decision became necessary after its efforts to secure a resolution of the dispute failed to yield the desired results, leaving local government workers, particularly members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), in continued hardship.

In a statement jointly signed by the State Chairperson, Christopher Arapasopo, and Secretary, Victor Amusan, the Congress said the three-day industrial action was in solidarity with NULGE and was intended to press for the protection of workers’ rights and welfare.

The labour centre disclosed that the decision was reached at an emergency meeting of its State Executive Council held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

According to the statement, all affiliate unions have been instructed to immediately communicate the strike directive to their members in writing and ensure full compliance across their respective workplaces.

The Congress also warned that unions or members who deliberately undermine the industrial action could face disciplinary measures in accordance with its established regulations.

It maintained that the continued difficulties confronting local government employees should not be treated as an isolated concern of NULGE but as a collective challenge requiring the intervention of the entire labour movement.

The NLC argued that the welfare and economic security of local government workers could not be guaranteed without resolving the dispute over the statutory allocations meant for the councils.

It further called on its affiliate unions to demonstrate unity and commitment to the struggle, insisting that the labour movement must stand together whenever the rights and interests of any of its constituent unions are threatened.

The statement emphasised that the planned action was a demonstration of workers’ solidarity, declaring that an injury to one member of the labour movement amounted to an injury to all.

The development is expected to intensify pressure on both the Federal Government and the Osun State Government to address the disagreement over local government finances.

The dispute over local government allocations has remained a major source of tension between the state government and local government workers, with NULGE demanding access to funds it considers necessary for the effective administration of the councils and the payment of workers’ entitlements.

However, the NLC did not indicate in its statement the specific dates on which the three-day strike would commence.

It urged all affiliate unions to treat the directive with utmost seriousness, describing collective action as necessary to defend workers’ dignity, welfare and economic interests.