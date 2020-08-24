Withdrawn invitation: NBA missed opportunity to interrogate el-Rufai —Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said with the withdrawal of its invitation to Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, as one of the speakers at its a convention, the association missed a good opportunity to interrogate the governor on why he is doing what he is doing.

Sanusi said this on Sunday during a visit to the governor in Kaduna. According to him, “Everybody has a right to fair hearing and most importantly for me, if you feel that the governor is not doing something right, you should invite him and ask him to explain what he is doing. That is the best way to handle issues like this.”

Meanwhile, former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll has said, Governor Nasir El-rufai is not associated with religious bigotry describing his withdrawal from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as sad for the freedom of speech. The former emir who was in Kaduna for an official visit arrived the state around 10:30 am Sunday cautioned the NBA not to allow the controversy to take religious or ethnic dimensions. #

The former emir was received by the state governor Nasir el-Rufai at the Government House around 1 pm. Speaking inside the Governor’s Office, Sanusi described the NBA’s non-invitation to el-Rufai as sad for freedom of speech. He also said he was aware that most of the NBA members are not happy with the decision was taken to stop the governor from attending the conference.

According to him, their action does not show the part of people who actually want progress, describing the governor as a nationalist and not a religious or ethnic bigot. Responding, Governor el-Rufai said the former Emir was in the state not only to visit him but also as a vice chairman of the state investment promotion agency.

“We hope by this visit, he will be briefed on the activities of the investment agency and also interact with all the agencies that are working to attract investment in the state,” he said. In the same development, a group of lawyers under the auspices of Radical Agenda Movement In the Nigerian Bar Association (RAMINBA), has called for the removal of the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as speakers in the planned 2020 Annual General Conference, of the NBA.

