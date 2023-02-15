Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

A prominent traditional ruler in Osun state and Oluwo Of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Tuesday affirmed that, the country is still an underdeveloping one,the way, it withdraws old naira notes from circulation despite cash crunch issue being experienced in the country.

The monarch who made this known at his palace during the annual Valentine’s party organized for the less privileged ones in the town, expressed displeasure that, people at the grassroots were feeling the heat of the cash crunch and that, the elite does not show much love to the less privileged ones.

According to him,”the Central Bank ought to have allowed the masses continued spending the old notes and the old notes shouldn’t have been taken out of the system totally.

“I don’t think Nigeria is developed yet. We are not even developing. It’s like we are underdeveloped. You can’t change money and then you take the money out of the system.”

“It’s like we don’t have leaders. Nigerians are suffering. It is a despicable and inhuman act. We are not supposed to be like this. I believe they should change their ways.

“When there is no money, do you know how it affects people at the grassroots? I’m closer to the people and I know what they are passing through. This is not the Nigeria we want.

“I just hope the government can love we citizens more by making the right decisions because as of now, there is a love lost in Nigeria and the citizens are suffering.”

The monarch, however, called on the Federal government to make decisions that will alleviate the suffering of Nigerians owing to the cash crunch.

Speaking on the programme organized for the less privileged ones, the royal father remarked that, they should not be allowed to live in isolation in the society and be adequately taken care of by the well to do people.





He charged the rich and those who could come to their assistance conviniently to render help to these needy ones.

Oba Akanbi, however, said, he was celebrating them to integrate them fully into the society they found themselves and at the same time, to make them be part and pasu of their immediate environments.

Another reason, according to him, is to preach love and discourage sectionalism, segregation and classes among his subjects to promote egalitarianism within them.

He finally submitted that,”I’m not a king for the rich alone. I’m also the king for the poor, blind, orphans and the underprivileged. That’s how I believe love should be extended. Nobody should be deprived”.

