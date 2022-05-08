With ‘Savages’ album, Maskking reaches new heights, releases trackList, artwork

As the music industry continues to welcome new music acts that keep shaping the sound and raising the music bar with top notch music albums, popular historian and artiste, Prince Richards has said his new album is a game-changer.

Speaking with newsmen about his new body of work at the unveiling of the 22-track album, the Maskking as he loves to be called disclosed that the new album is aimed at consciencetising the minds of black people.

He described his afrobeat style as one that comes with a spice of street vibes, something the new generation of Nigerian music lovers easily embrace, adding that he is inspired by happenings around him.

While speaking about his music career and talent that have seen him grace multiple music stages and registered his music on the minds of the people, Maskking insisted that his uniqueness gives him “interesting mystery and signature look”.

For somebody who is always wearing his mask every where he goes, the Lagos State born singer further disclosed that unlike every other artistes who reveal their identity, he chose to stay behind a mask.

On what music lovers should expect from the sophomore album, he stated that he has always been committed to dishing out quality music, and urged his fans not to expect anything less from magic this time around.





With the album set to drop on May 13, he says “The album which houses 22 tracks is one which has lots of stories, educative contents and also aimed conscientizing the minds of black people”

Ahead of the album release, Maskking is always on Twitter space every day by 8:30pm to preview and explain the lyrical contents and story behind the body of work daily and this will continue till the work is released.