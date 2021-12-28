With N15m, Oyinwola hopes to get a new kidney

Twenty five years old Mustapha Abdulmumin Oyinwola has been diagnosed with a kidney infection and needs the sum of N15 million to pay for a kidney transplant to stand a chance of living.

Oyinwola who is a final year student of Pharmacy at Bartholomew College of Health Technology, Shao, Kwara State, was initially hospitalised and treated at Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho but was later on transferred to Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, Kaduna.

Oyinwola said that the problem started as a kidney infection which later on deteriorated into kidney damage and only a transplant could help save his life. He is currently under medical care as his condition continues to worsen. He is battling excessive weakness, strong history of reduction output and a feature of uraemia. He has also developed alterations in level of consciousness.

Oyinwola is also suffering from body swelling in addition to swelling in his face and lower limb and needs urgent kidney transplant which costs over N15 million.

To help Oyinwola with financial contribution please transfer to the following bank accounts: UBA- 2052390043 or GTB- 0021856364 (Oyinwola Abdulmumin Owolabi). He can also be contacted on 08035864562 or 08176143280.