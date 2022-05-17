With my candidacy, North, South won’t feel they lost out in zoning agitation ― Saraki

A former President of the Senate and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bukola Saraki has said his candidacy is the best fit such that both the North and South will not have a feeling of losing out in zoning agitation.

Positing that the nation was so disunited, presently, Saraki added that his candidacy bridges religious divides and fits into the need for a president that has the energy, experience and confidence to fix the country.

Saraki stated these during a courtesy call on the Oyo State governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, at the governor’s office as well as a meeting with delegates of the Oyo PDP at the state secretariat of the party in Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Saraki who said he upped the ante both as governor of Kwara State, Chairman of the Governors’ Forum and president of the Senate, said he was in good stead to make the leadership of the country better if he emerges president.

Saraki said: “We are in a defining moment in this country. This country now requires a particular kind of leadership. There are certain things that we must see in the President that leads us today.

“This country is so disunited. To lead this country, you must build a bridge across the North and South. All the talk about zoning, now the party has thrown it open. Who best fits that the North will not feel that it has lost out, that the South will not feel that it has lost out, who is that person?





“I believe I represent that person. The youths that represent over 70 per cent of our population are yearning for a person they can call their brother. Let us have a president like you, that can also connect with the youths at the national level. Today, we see issues of religion across the country. Let us again have a person that is a bridge between Christian and Muslims so that there is unity in our country.

“We need a president that knows the issues, will drive the issues, has the energy to drive the issues, and has confidence both locally and internationally. I believe that by my experience, I know the business.

I know how the executive operates; I know how the legislature functions. Let us stop the talk and fix this country. We can do it. Give me the chance and we will be able to do it.

“Every office I have occupied, I have left it better. As governor, I transformed Kwara State into a model state; I took the governor’s forum to another level; the facts speak for themselves at the National Assembly; the 8th National Assembly, by records, has done so well in this country and if given the chance, I will make the presidency better than I met it.”

In his remarks, Governor Seyi Makinde averred that the PDP boasted of highly capable aspirants, such that the least of its aspirants are better than the best of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

With about 10 days to the presidential convention of the party, Makinde added that the party was keen on continuously narrowing its tendencies such that the party can have a seamless convention.

adding, “In PDP, the least of our aspirants is better than the best that APC has to offer. In the next 10 days, we have to take a serious decision for our party and for the country. I don’t have any doubt that we will get it right this time around.

“We have to keep pulling everybody together such that we are able to narrow the field and to the presidential convention as one strong, united family.”

