The show explores Black Africans’ rich cultural heritage, lifestyle, and experiences.

BUKOLA Orioye, whose art has been projecting Black Africans’ contents onto the global space, continues to expand with a new set of artworks.

Courtesy of a gallery representative, Constance and Sons, Orioye’s new works are showing as his first solo art exhibition titled ‘Melanated Memoir’ on Artsy.net from June 1 to July 31, 2023. Orioye’s mostly figurative paintings capture contemporary energies that celebrate subsisting cultural values while linking the past to the current.

In a preview, Orioye declared that ‘Melanated Memoir’ is about observing important events and the true history of Black people across Africa and the Diaspora. The exhibition, he assured, will also serve “as a need to improve the way we see ourselves.”

Among the paintings showing are ‘Puppet Series’, ‘Jewel and Chain I, II &III’; ‘Plantation Worker I & II’, ‘Guardian’, ‘Prom Queen’, ‘Teach them Young’, ‘Wiyaala’, ‘Learn’, ‘Unlearn and Relearn Afrika’, ‘Beauty in Vogue’ and ‘OjuL’oge.’

Orioye, in his consistent signature identity, applies poetry style to boost the context of his works. For example, he explains the ‘Puppet Series’ using his native Yoruba analogy of ‘Ta bakulaadere (only after death our legacy transcends us), a belief about honouring the dead while giving thanks to those who survived. For the living, Orioye said: “So we may live the pain they endured, their sacrifice and act of resilience to survive and the legacy left behind.”

Still, in the ‘Puppet series’, the artist takes another perspective in articulating a critical view of the theme. “I’m a puppet, a marionette on strings, dancing to the whims of my master; with every move, my existence sings. and who is the master?” In artistic and creative contexts, Orioye’s brushings on canvas keep searching for a lead way out of the puppet mentality. “Yet i still wonder and ponder, if there is more to this life i lead, or if i am destined to dance forever, as a puppet with no soul or need.”

There is a solution, so it seems. “Soi continue to dance and perform, but deep down inside, i yearn. To break free from these strings that bind me and discover my existence’s truth to learn. Life is beautiful, yet man lives on laws and policies made by who? Live man! live! voices in my head When you are asked about your journey on this planet, reply with i came, i saw, i moved on.”

Orioye, whose art has been passionate about African descent trajectory, noted that over time in the history of Black people, the Trans-Atlantic slavery seemed to be the most prominent narrative. He argued that such a narrative, which has affected how Africans and black people see themselves, must change. “There was a time in history when we were kings, queens and played significant roles in global royalty,” Orioye stated. “We tend not to teach these to the younger generations because even most older generations are unaware of this.”

Although based in Nigeria, Orioye has exhibited his art, over the years, beyond his base. Orioye has exhibited his works in shows including ‘Portraits’ at Ore Ofe Art Gallery, UK, and ‘Florescence’ at Mitochondria Gallery, Houston. Texas, US

In its gallery statement, Constance and Sons explained that ‘Melanated Memoir’ is a captivating and thought-provoking showcase of art that explores Black Africans’ rich cultural heritage, lifestyle, and experiences.





