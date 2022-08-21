With ‘Jor’, Qwin Tyler shows world she has a lot to offer

WITH an interesting look and beautiful face, it appears rising music star and performing artiste, Qwin Tyler is ready to take the music industry by the storm.

Qwin Tyler whose real name is Abiemwense Bello grew up in Benin City, Edo State in a Christian family, where she completed both her primary and secondary school education and obtained both her

first school leaving certificate and West African Senior School Certificate.

Growing up in a Christian family, Tyler said she has always been influenced by various sounds from churches to songs played in her environment, as this quickly helped her build a bond in making music at a young age.

With a supportive family, the talented singer said she has been able to pick the pieces of her skill and brush them up to the stage where many people now find her music appealing.

Speaking about how her career started, Qwin Tyler stated that she started recording her first demo

in 2018, and in 2020, her single ‘Shoot Me’ received warm acceptance, increasing her audience and listeners.

This feat, according to her, also helped introduced her to notable individuals and talents who have

since had a few influences on her craft and growth as her widespread single, entitled Ojoro became

people’s favourite.

As part of her plans to keep the momentum going, she dropped her first single in 2022, ‘Jor’ blessed with beautiful melodies.

She has been able to increase her presence and show the world she has a lot to offer.

