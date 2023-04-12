As the International Day for Street Children is marked, witchcraft branding and accusations have been said to be the reason more children are left on the streets by their parents and families.

Street children are those kids who are either denied or rejected or disowned by their families and parents, who are left to fend for themselves outside their homes, many of who lack food, clothing, shelter and healthcare, and family concerns.

“It all happened when I lost my father and my mother, so nobody was there to help me, so I find my way. There has been none of my relatives helped me. We are just walking on the street, surviving by ourselves. And I have one child now. I feed myself by doing some daily jobs and sometimes, selling bottles and condemned materials.

“I have a wife she is also on the street with us. She has no job. I plan to find where I can work as a mechanic or any job I can do. I have not worked anywhere before. No, God forbid, I cannot advise anyone to join me on the street. Because it will not be good.

“My advice to my people out there is that, I don’t like the way I am, they should give me a job. My plan for my daughter is for her to start school when she’s 2. I will admit her into school,” a 20-year-old father of one, Kenneth Asuquo, narrated his experience skeletally to our correspondent.

However, the Program Coordinator Basic Right Council Initiative (BRCI), Mrs Ese Ibor, blamed witchcraft accusations and branding as causes for street children increase, and called for disciplinary measures from the government to curb the trend.

Related News No Content Available

“It’s a pain, some parents don’t care. We want the government to hold these classes of parents accountable, arrest those who are alive and let their children to the streets. We cannot just leave children on the street. They need love, care and protection.

Our future is in great danger if we leave children on the streets. Unfortunately no, the government hasn’t done enough for the street children. The reason these children are on the street is because of witchcraft accusations. Some parents accuse their children of witches, and drive them from their homes, while some are forced to leave because of hostile environment at home.”

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Keeping Street Connected Children Safe”.

It featured a road walk, donation of food, footwear and refreshment to some street children in the Calabar metropolis.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE