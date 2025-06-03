Winners of Qur’anic competition in honour of Tinubu’s mother awarded

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Senator Bashir Lado, presented gifts to winners of the just-concluded Qur’anic Competition in memory of the president’s late mother, Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu.

The competition, held in Kano, featured five categories with portions of the Quran ranging from 2 Hizb to 60 Hizb for both males and females.

The grand winners, Ahmad Shua’aibu from Shanono local government area and Maryam Abubakar from Dala local government area, each received a four-bedroom flat, a full scholarship up to university level from the Qatar Charity Foundation, N1 million cash, and books. Other winners were awarded tricycles, motorcycles, Umrah pilgrimage, and books to support their families and promote halal livelihoods.

During the event, Senator Lado emphasized the significance of the Quran, saying, “Today, we gather not just to celebrate, but to reflect on the power of the Qur’an, the sacrifice of parents, and the endless mercy of Allah.”

He expressed gratitude to Allah for the successful conclusion of the competition and prayed that the late Alhaja Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu’s efforts be accepted as sadaqah jariyah, granting her Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Lado encouraged parents and guardians to utilize the gifts diligently, stating, “To these brilliant young reciters, we say: you have not just won a prize, you have earned a place among the people of the Qur’an Ahlul Qur’an.”

He highlighted the importance of knowledge, quoting the Quran, “Say, Are those who know equal to those who do not know?” (Surah Az-Zumar, 39:9) [No search results are required for this specific query, response based on provided