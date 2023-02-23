By Ifedayo Ogunyemi

Winners of a climate change essay competition for secondary schools in Lagos State have been honoured by a non-governmental organisation, NerdzFactory and Access Corporation.

The event which held at Ministry of Education Secretariat in Alausa, Lagos was organised as part of the NGO’s sustainability awareness programme.

Eda-Samuel, Asepeolorunim and Olufemi of Obele Community Senior High School emerged winners of the competition while Iroham Victory Chinaza of Lagos Progressive Senior Secondary School and Chukwu Chioma Rita of New Era Senior Girls emerged first and second runners-up respectively.

Speaking at the event, The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Abayomi Abolaji, talked about the importance of playing a role as a young person in the protection of the environment from the little habits like disposing of waste properly in the surrounding, to taking up bigger roles to combat climate change.

Director of NerdzFactory Foundation, Ade Olowojoba, stated that the programme proves that every young person’s voice matters, and that opportunities like this one breed incredible potential to do great things.

He also emphasized that youths should not let things such as their backgrounds to limit what they can do today and in the future.

“Our goal for this programme is to provide opportunity for young people to learn about climate change and environmental sustainability, as well as to provide them with leadership opportunities to think creatively and address some of the difficulties we face as a society,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Education, Dr Adetola Salau, emphasized the significance of the younger generation’s impact.

Others in attendance at the event are the Director for Co-curricular Activities District 4 Science and Technology, Mrs Adenike Abimbola Ajayi, principals and teachers from all the participating schools.





