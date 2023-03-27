Bioluwatife Akinyemi

David Johnbull has won the 40km race of the March 2023 PitStop Criterium, beating about 55 other ride marshals and recreational to win the N150,000 prize.

The 15-lap race which began around 7:36 am was held in Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos; and it ended around 8:46 am.

According to Johnbull, Sunday’s victory is his 11th emergence as the winner in the monthly criterium, which Pitstop commenced in 2022.

He said: “I will like to say thank you to my teammates and our sponsors — Access Bank, Craneburg and Ilubirin for making this successful.”

Johnbull’s contenders are Edward Wonder (2nd position), who also went home with a N120,000 prize, Abideen Odebiyi (3rd); a N100,000 prize, Asiribo Olalekan (4th); N80,000 and Ayo Dada (5th position) got N50,000.

Speaking about his participation in the cycling tour in Rwanda and South Africa, the ecstatic 7-year-old professional ride Marshall, expressed his desire to represent Nigeria locally and in international competitions in the future.

The founding trustee of the PitStop community Cycling Foundation, Aminadab Adegboro, described the winner as a “very strong cyclist”.

“You have a lot of them that are really strong, but unfortunately, the situation of things in the country has never really helped them to progress in the career they’ve chosen; which is one of the reasons why we started the Pitstop Community. We are just trying to support, build and put them out there. You never know who would find them and realize how talented they are. Cycling is teaching them the right way to live — the discipline, and the leadership skills they need in life to be better humans,” she said.

Adegboro added that the monthly exercise by the Pitstop Foundation is a way of contributing to grassroots development and the cycling community, as it hosts athletes across states in the Pitstop community to “do what they love, earn a living from it and get paid monthly.”





