Winners emerge as 26 schools participate in 2022 Fimogboye Islamic Quiz Competition

THE second Fimogboye Islamic Quiz Competition was held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday with no fewer than 26 madaaris (schools) participating.

The host of the competition, the Fimogboye of Owu Muslims, Dr Ahmed Apampa, said this year’s competition could not have come at a better time as Nigeria marked its independence.

Apampa, who prayed for the peace of the nation, stressed that the knowledge of Islam which the quiz hoped to spread among Muslim youths would translate into peaceful living and coexistence in the nation.

In a remark, the chairman of the planning committee of the competition, Dr Kola Olonade, pointed out that “this is the first in Ogun State and we hope and pray that it continues to get better and bigger each year.”

Olonade said “this year’s edition is special as it coincides with the Nigeria’s independence anniversary and so all participants have gifts to take home.”

The spiritual father of the day, the Chief Imam of Owu Central Mosque, Imam Suleiman Kehinde, applauded the students for their excellent performance and encouraged them not to lose sight of the lessons learnt in the competition.

At the end of the competition which questions were drawn from the Qur’an, Fiqh, Hadith and Seerah, Al Hudah School of Arabic and Qur’an Memorisation, Oke Aregba, represented by Shakirullah Zainab and Majoro Yunus, came first while Madaaris Uthman bn Affan, Olomore and Markaz Ulumul Qur’an Li Ta’leem Islamiyyah, Amolaso came second and third respectively.