Winhomes CEO fires back at Umahi over ‘false claims’

The Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Limited, Engr. Stella Okengwu, has fired back at Minister of Works David Umahi, accusing him of making false and defamatory claims against her company.

The Winhomes CEO, in a video circulating on social media, claims that the Ministry of Works illegally demolished their N250 million estate in Okun Ajah, Lagos, despite having all necessary documentation.

“We have invested over N250 million in that estate, and we pay our taxes in full. What the Minister is doing is not just illegal — it is criminal,” Okengwu said.

The Winhomes CEO affirmed her support for the coastal highway project but accused Umahi of weaponising state power to demolish their property unjustly.

Okengwu alleged that ministry officials demanded a $150,000 bribe to shift the road alignment, which was diverted to favor politically connected landowners.

“They cleared the debris quickly — to erase evidence. This wasn’t just demolition. It was a coordinated cover-up,” she stated.

A young boy named Obanla was kidnapped within the demolished estate premises, with Okengwu lamenting the silence from law enforcement and government authorities.

“This is no longer a civil matter. It is a national disgrace — an abuse of office, an assault on foreign investors, and a threat to Nigeria’s global credibility,” she said.

Okengwu appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that failure to act decisively could damage the administration’s legacy.

“If this government fails because of David Umahi’s recklessness, the blame will not stop with him. Mr President, the world will hold you accountable. This will stain your legacy if you do not act.”

The Lagos-Calabar Highway project controversy has sparked widespread criticism from legal experts, diaspora stakeholders, and human rights groups.

The project’s completion is expected to take eight years, covering a 700km stretch.

Recall Umahi during the recent inauguration of the Lekki-Epe Deep Seaport road, demanded that the CEO show proof that the investment was actually made.