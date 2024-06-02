Not fewer than five people have been confronted and killed while others were injured in Bauchi following a heavy downpour accompanied by a whirlwind on Saturday night at the venue of the North-East Domestic Trade Fair which ended on Friday.

The confirmation was made by the Public Relations Officer of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, Usman Abdullahi Koli while speaking to Journalists about the incident.

He said that the Hospital received Six victims who were brought for medical attention out which three of died on arrival at the Trauma Center of the hospital, while the other three are currently receiving treatment.

The PRO said, “It is true we received a certain number of casualties from the scene of the incident, unfortunately, Two were brought in dead after dying on the spot from severe injuries on the head to the abdomen.

The other one died shortly after arrival and then we have three patients with multiple fructured receiving treatment and gradually improving.”

He also said, “Once our medical team conclude the report, we will provide an update, but at the moment this is what we have on the ground.”

Some of the eyewitnesses who were occupying some of the attachment shops at the trade fair complex lamented the buildings of the structure destroyed by the windstorm saying it was substandard building materials that were used by the contractors, while others said that it was the act of God that led to the death of the victims.

In his response to the incident, State Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Mahmood Baba Ma’aji who is also in charge of the trade fair, confirmed the destruction caused by heavy rainfall and windstorms between 8:30 to 9 pm on Saturday.

According to him, “This incident occurred around 8 pm yesterday, it was due to a heavy downpour and strong windstorm that occured, and the state government is not happy with what had happened.

He however said, “It is the work of God, therefore not something that one should blame the contractor or any individuals so this has happened and also affected some part of the metropolis.”

The Commissioner added, “Certainly, the trade fair has closed about a week or so now, and people are still doing some little businesses, they are not those that participated fully they only occupied those places involved in this tragedy.”

“The people should now leave the place the government has asked them to leave the place so they take a stand on it,” he said.

He added “I was there last night to see what happened. The government has put efforts together with the support of state emergency management agency (SEMA) and the fire service officials, they were the ones who rescued the injured ones and those that lost their lives instantly.”

Bauchi State Police Command while reacting to the development stated that, ‘On the evening of June 1st, 2024, at about 0900pm, Bauchi Metropolis experienced a severe rainstorm accompanied by strong winds.”

The statement by the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that,” The IBB Square, which hosts the just concluded North East Trade Fair, was significantly affected. The storm caused damage to the Gombe and Yobe States pavilions and several business tents within the trade fair complex.”

The PPRO added that, “Following the incident, emergency response teams, led by the Police and other security agencies, swiftly initiated search and rescue operations. Tragically, five individuals were found under the fallen structures and were promptly taken to the hospital.”

“Regrettably, four (4) individuals, including Abdullahi Abubakar 38 years of Yakubu Wanka, Sadik Ahmed Alfa, 32 years of Fadaman Mada, Malam Musa from Maliya Furnitures Tudun Salmanu, and Abdulaziz Abdurrahman of Gombe Gombe State, lost their lives in the incident,” he added.

He also stated, “However, one individual, Fatima Isa 31 years of Inkil, is currently receiving medical treatment and showing positive signs of recovery.”

He further stated “The authorities have taken the necessary steps, including depositing the deceased individuals at the mortuary, to address the aftermath of the storm.

Ahmed Wakili added “Additionally, efforts are underway to assess the extent of property damage caused by the storm. To ensure public safety, a police presence is being maintained at the square to prevent criminal activities in the wake of this unfortunate event.”

End

