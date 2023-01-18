Win your polling units for PDP, get appointments, contracts, Atiku charges party members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has assured party members that if eventually elected, their efforts to ensure victory for the PDP at their various polling units would be rewarded with appointments and contracts.

He made the promise on Wednesday during the question and answer session at the presidential stakeholders’ engagement held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, stating that only those who ensure the victory of the party at the polling booths will benefit from his government.

“The fact that you are following the gubernatorial candidate or the Senatorial candidate or the house of reps candidate or the presidential candidate to campaigns is no qualification that you will get an appointment. It is not a qualification that you will get a contract whether at the local government level, state or Federal level.

“The only way as far as I’m concerned if I’m President, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you let me have the result of your polling booth and that is what I’m going to direct to everybody because unless we do that we will not win the elections.

“You cannot be following the governor all the place or the senator all the place and then you don’t win your polling booth and you come and see you want to be a minister or you want to get this contract. So please as members of our party, let us make sure that we go back to our constituencies and make sure that we deliver our polling units,” he said.

Atiku at the meeting which had in attendance 72 groups said the party would only return to power if all members mobilised the electorate to vote for all PDP candidates.

The stakeholders’ meeting had the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu; former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; the Director General of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; Governors Udom Emmanuel Akwa-Ibom; Senator Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Senate Minority Leader, Phillip Aduda.

Others were former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; former Governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Liyel Imoke and Sule Lamido.

Also the governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and his deputy, Adekunle Akinlade and the Lagos State governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, were in attendance.

On education, Atiku said more money would be budgeted for education and works towards ending the incessant strikes in Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions.





“We will budget more money for education and make sure stoke ASUU strike and others cease. The education sector is too important to be neglected. I will not allow our standard of education to fall”, Atiku submitted.

