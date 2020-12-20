William Uchemba, Mr Macaroni, others grace Chiji4Xchange end-of-the-year party

As part of its commitment to foster community spirit among Nigerian stakeholders in the Crypto space as well as celebrate the unique diversity among its customers, Chiji14xchange celebrated its End-of-the-year dinner party on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at BL Restaurant, Victoria Island, Lagos.

During the annual celebration, customers, staffs, friends, families, micro Influencers and their brand ambassadors, the duo of William Uchemba and Mr Macaroni and other dignitaries experienced a party filled with fun as there were music, dance, food, and drinks to whet their appetite. It was an amazing experience.

The dinner kicked off with a red carpet which features dignitaries ranging from their brand ambassadors to invited guests. The event also had in attendance music lovers, whose excitement lit up the venue. The crescendo was when popular Nigerian artiste Chike, took to the stage, performing some of his hit soundtracks. This heightened the much-expected excitement for guests.

Also present at the event were Chief Executive Officer Chiji14xchange, Odum Chijioke John; Chief Executive Officer, Leisure Time, Mr Chinedu Paul and other Chief Executive Officers of other crypto fin-tech companies.

Speaking at the event Chief Executive Officer Chiji14xchange, Odum Chijioke John, said, “What better time than the festive period to appreciate the year 2020 despite the challenges that came with it?

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19 Infections Surge Again As Nigeria Records Highest Weekly Cases In Four Months

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 3,817 new COVID-19 infections which is the highest the country has recorded in over four months, Tribune Online analysis shows…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

William Uchemba, Mr Macaroni, others grace Chiji4Xchange end-of-the-year party

Bandits Moved Abducted 333 School Boys On Bikes —DHQ

THE Nigerian Army, on Monday, gave more insight into the abduction of school children in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State…

William Uchemba, Mr Macaroni, others grace Chiji4Xchange end-of-the-year party