Will state policing bring security closer to the people?

The news that the constitutional amendment bill for the creation of State Policing has crossed the approval of state assemblies is a historic turning point for Nigeria. For many years, citizens have cried for a change in security. Our current system, where a Governor must practically beg a central command in Abuja before deploying men to stop a local attack, has failed. Yet, as we stand at this point, one question remains: Are we bringing security closer to the grassroots, or are we simply handing state governors a new weapon of oppression?

Many people support state policing, by establishing state forces, officers will be recruited from the very communities they swear to protect. They will know every bush, every shortcut, and every face. Other people are afraid. They say in a country where local government elections are routinely hijacked by the ruling party in the state, what stops a governor from turning a state police force into a personal weapon? There is a real risk that these forces will be used to suppress journalists, intimidate political opponents, and muzzle free speech during election seasons. State policing will benefit us because governors, as the chief security officers of their states, will finally have the power to respond to emergencies without waiting for a distant order from Abuja. Help will come faster. Communities will feel safer. Young people in each state will also get jobs. It will also reduce the burden on the federal police, so the federal police can focus on bigger crimes like terrorism, border security, and crimes that cross from one state to another.

According a report by the Nigerian Tribune, the Lagos State House of Assembly in October, approved the state police bill, faulted federal control of police, and sought a parliamentary police like the United States. The report also stated that Kogi, Sokoto and Ebonyi Assemblies passed the bill. The Lagos Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, was quoted as saying the current arrangement where the federal government has total control of police was not working, and that state policing would enhance intelligence gathering and allow states to respond faster to insecurity, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

For this system to work, the National Assembly must build strong constitutional safeguards, with civil society, legal experts, and community leaders to serve as a check on executive overreach. Decentralization is the right path forward, but only if it is accompanied by rigid safeguards. If we rush into this blindly out of fear, we might find out too late that the monster we created to protect us has turned around to devour us.

Oladele Grace is a student of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti.