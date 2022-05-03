Will South-West produce the next president?

There is absolutely no sign that the South-West will produce the next president. Nigeria’s presidency is highly competitive as many interested candidates including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others in the South-West have joined the 2023 presidential race.

With respect to Yoruba elders, it is still a difficulty for our Yoruba strong politicians to speak with one voice to enable them choose a candidate from the South-West who will contest for the position of presidency in 2023. It is the turn of the South-West to produce the next president of Nigeria. If South-West’s politicians find it difficult to choose a candidate now, it means the North will retain power. Heaven will not fall if the power does not return to the South-West. I still don’t understand why our Yoruba politicians can’t speak with one voice at this moment. Power needs to return to the South-West especially now that we are facing serious security challenges.

It is high time we fixed Nigeria by allowing a competent south-western leader to rule us in 2023. I am not as enthusiastic about the current state of Nigeria. The strong Yoruba politicians should not allow anyone to divide them. The northern strong politicians should allow the South-West to produce the next president of Nigeria for the sake of unity. One particular tribe cannot continue to be president. Southwestern leaders should be extremely careful at this critical time.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan