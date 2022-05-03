Will South-West produce the next president?

Letters
By
Abuja-Kaduna train attack, ASUU Why the North, The negative implications of ASUU strike, Obada rainstorm victims Oil windfall, elections cause panic for investments, For a virile society of Nigerian broadcasters, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, 2023 election: Beyond the presidency, On menace Nigerian education, Christian On ruining lives, Nigeria’s difficulty to implement, Atiku Finding solution, Buhari utilise remaining months in office , justice Anambra Ending insecurity in Nigeria, prices of commodities before Christmas, Charting the net zero journey, justice On political commercialisation , Attack on railway lines, railway On El- Zakzaky’s freedom, our miracle Youths need to brace, Safeguarding critical national infrastructure, On Nigeria’s economy, On Adelabu’s qualities, amend On fake news, On politics and football, Kogi prison attack and Nigeria’s sick status, The dangers of insecurity in the church, female genital mutilation in Nigeria, Unending tussle, How corruption and bad, PDP On Fulani herdsmen, For continuity of progressive governance, General Hospital Toro deserves, Nigeria’s striving press, LASIEC Need for delegation, school children abductions, youths The mass failure, Death of teenager, APC CECPC and gale, the key to survival, students Benefits of skill acquisition, ‘Bunmi Yerokun, Undue delay in insurance, fees Letter to Mr. President on insecurity, On Otunla Blessing’s murder, Banana Island sand filling, Presidency Financial autonomy, AFRICOM Almajiri and Maiduguri, On failed promises, Lagos Cryptocurrency Insecurity in Nigeria, Customs What is wrong, efcc, sunday igboho, Good governance, YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state., EFCC chairman’s corruption fight, Kidnapping, new method of looting, Effectiveness of Oyo female police, Fidelity to the nation, on the Nigerian youth, If banditry, kidnapping is not a federal offence

There is absolutely no sign that the South-West will produce the next president. Nigeria’s presidency is highly competitive as many interested candidates including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others in the South-West have joined the 2023 presidential race.

With respect to Yoruba elders, it is still a difficulty for our Yoruba strong politicians to speak with one voice to enable them choose a candidate from the South-West who will contest for the position of presidency in 2023. It is the turn of the South-West to produce the next president of Nigeria. If South-West’s politicians find it difficult to choose a candidate now, it means the North will retain power. Heaven will not fall if the power does not return to the South-West. I still don’t understand why our Yoruba politicians can’t speak with one voice at this moment. Power needs to return to the South-West especially now that we are facing serious security challenges.

It is high time we fixed Nigeria by allowing a competent south-western leader to rule us in 2023. I am not as enthusiastic about the current state of Nigeria. The strong Yoruba politicians should not allow anyone to divide them. The northern strong politicians should allow the South-West to produce the next president of Nigeria for the sake of unity. One particular tribe cannot continue to be president. Southwestern leaders should be extremely careful at this critical time.

 

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan

You might also like
Letters

For Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III

Letters

Abuja-Kaduna train attack: Time to rescue victims

Letters

Paradox of war against corruption

Letters

Rigasa: The forgotten community

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More