Wildlife society warns Nigerians against bushmeat consumption

Wildlife Society of Nigeria (WISON) has warned against the consumption of bushmeat and the illegal wildlife trade, citing public health risks and their adverse impact on the nation’s biodiversity.

The Society issued the warning in a communiqué at the end of its three-day national conference, themed “Globalisation and Wildlife Trade: Trends and Impacts on Conservation,” held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).

The communiqué, jointly signed by WISON’s National President, Prof. Jayeola Omotola, and Secretary, Dr. Jacob Orimaye, stressed that bushmeat consumption exposes the public to zoonotic diseases, while poaching and trafficking accelerate biodiversity loss.

To address the threats, WISON urged federal and state governments to integrate wildlife health monitoring into the national health system.

The Society also called for stronger enforcement mechanisms against poaching and transnational trafficking, while tackling corruption that undermines governance in the conservation sector.

It recommended the use of cutting-edge technologies—including GIS, drones, environmental DNA, and blockchain—to enhance monitoring, transparency, and enforcement. The Society further advocated for participatory management and benefit-sharing schemes that empower local communities as custodians of biodiversity.

The conference brought together academics, researchers, students, practitioners, NGOs, government agencies, and community representatives.

Participants resolved that conservation laws at all levels should be harmonised with international best practices, while sustainable strategies should be developed for human–wildlife coexistence to minimise conflicts and safeguard resources.

WISON also called on organisations, civil society groups, and NGOs to promote ecotourism and cultural heritage as pathways to sustainable livelihoods and conservation-friendly development.

The communiqué further emphasised the importance of training conservation professionals and grassroots actors to close institutional skill gaps.

It also urged stakeholders to scale up advocacy, education, and outreach to build a conservation-conscious society.

On global collaboration, the Society appealed for stronger international partnerships to boost Nigeria’s participation in conservation initiatives aimed at curbing wildlife crime and preventing biodiversity loss.

The Society called on the government, civil Society, academia, and international partners to intensify collective action in securing Nigeria’s natural heritage for present and future generations.

“The government, civil society, academia, and international partners must intensify collective action to secure Nigeria’s natural heritage for present and future generations,” the communiqué concluded.