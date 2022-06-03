Wike’s N200m donation: SOKAPU flags off distribution of relief materials to IDPs

The Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has flagged off the distribution of relief materials for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Southern Kaduna from the share of N200m they got from Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike’s donation to IDPs in the state.

Flagging off the distribution of the materials, SOKAPU President, Jonathan Asake said the donation was shared between Northern and Southern parts of the state IDPs’ camps.

The SOKAPU chieftain lamented that “from far away Rivers State it is only someone from Rivers that remember the plight of IDPs in Kaduna State, particularly in Southern Kaduna.”

Thus, he opined that because of the humanitarian crisis caused by terrorism in Southern Kaduna, there’s a need to establish the Southern Kaduna Development Commission (SKDC) by the federal government in order to address the plight of the affected persons in the zone.

“A template was developed with relevant stakeholders on how to share the N200 million donated by governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers to IDPs across Kaduna State. The money was shared between the North and Southern parts of the state.

“Relevant stakeholders like Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), development associations, NGOs, SOKAPU as well as local government areas.





“In Southern Kaduna, 148 communities have been displaced and no fewer than 200,000 persons displaced. Some of them are in IDPs’ camps and many others squatting with their relations.

“This intervention will also get to the families who have helped the displaced persons one way or the other.

“On this note, we want to commend Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for his magnanimity. We pray to God to guide and protect him.

“It is unbelievable that of all the presidential Aspirants that came to Kaduna to campaign it was only governor Wike of Rivers that remembered to donate to the IDPs. May God continue to bless him and refund him abundantly.

“We are calling on all good spirited individuals, organisations and international bodies to come to the aid of the displaced persons in the State, especially in Southern Kaduna where we have a huge humanitarian crisis. Humanitarian intervention is needed here.

“We, therefore, call on both the Federal and State governments to intervene by creating Southern Kaduna Development Commission to help in addressing the humanitarian crisis in the area.

“As for the relief materials, we just did a symbolic distribution, but by the time we are doing the full distribution, every party involved will be represented, and the distribution will be strictly supervised by SOKAPU,” Asake said.

Tribune Online findings gathered that the relief materials include 180 bags of rice, 100 bags of beans, 80 bags of Garri, 200 packs of pampers, 200 cartons of Indomie and 100 tins of vegetable oil.

Other items purchased for distribution included educational items, food and medical needs, among other needs of the displaced persons.

