Wike, wife celebrate son’s call to bar

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday joined the Body of Benchers’ procession during the Call to Bar ceremony in Abuja.

The Minister’s son, Jordan, was among the new lawyers formally admitted into the Nigerian Bar.

He was accompanied by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, as the family celebrated the milestone.

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, confirmed the development in a post on his official X handle (formerly Twitter), where he also shared photos of the family.

Olayinka also posted a video showing the Minister taking part in the Body of Benchers’ procession.

Earlier, on September 18, the Body of Benchers released the schedule for the issuance of invitation cards to aspirants slated to be called to the Bar between September 23 and 25, 2025.

According to a notice signed by Fatima Idris Ali on behalf of the Secretary of the Body of Benchers, the collection of invitation cards took place at the Body of Benchers Complex, No. 12 Y.C. Maikyau Crescent, Institute and Research District, behind the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja.

The notice stated that the exercise, which began on Thursday, September 18, was exclusively for aspirants scheduled to be called to the Bar on September 23.

It added that each aspirant was required to present a Nigerian Law School identity card during the process.

The Call to Bar ceremony, organised by the Body of Benchers, is a statutory event that ushers successful law graduates into the Nigerian legal profession.

This year, thousands of candidates who had completed their training at the Nigerian Law School across the country were formally admitted as barristers and solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

