Wike warns PDP over zoning of 2027 presidential ticket

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Monday warned the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against zoning its presidential ticket to the northern part of the country.

Besides, the former Rivers State governor identified selfish interest as a problem that may “kill” the PDP and eventually make the party lose elections in 2027.

Wike, who said this during a media chat on Monday, said it would be wrong for the party to zone its presidential ticket to the North in 2027.

He said; “Why not, as a party, come out openly and say our presidential candidate will come out from the South? You don’t want to do that. You want to play the same game you played in 2023. It will backfire. This smartness won’t help you. Come out now and let everybody know where you are heading. You can’t send the presidency to the north. I told them. Selfishness can kill a system.

“For example, if Mr president runs and wins in 2027, by 2031, APC will send their presidential ticket to the North. PDP will do what then? You will come back then and say since APC is sending it (ticket) to the North, let’s give the North our presidential ticket. What kind of smartness is that?”

Speaking specifically on the crisis rocking the PDP, Wike said: “Leadership is key. If you don’t show the right leadership, you will suffer for it and this is what I have been saying. When people talk about the governor of Delta State and his predecessor moving out of PDP to APC, what wrong did he do? That he said he was going to support Tinubu, that was the crime. But the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), who is the conscience of the party, adopted Alex Otti for second tenure. Why are people not commenting about that?

The Chairman of PDP BoT adopted Alex Otti, governor under the platform of the Labour Party, for second tenure. No opposition party allows impunity; it’s only the ruling party. Opposition is going to organise itself to take over the affairs of government. How many times have they made efforts? How many people have you wooed? Rather, they are after Wike; they abandoned what they are supposed to do. The only crime is that Wike is a minister under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“I’m the only former governor who did not support the presidential candidate but made sure PDP won 100 percent in the governorship, State Assembly and National Assembly. Let any sitting governor or former governor come out to say that happened in their states. If PDP doesn’t take care, watch out for what will happen because selfish interest can kill an organisation. You haven’t won an election but you are excluding people.”

Wike also gave an insight into a parley he had with the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, saying the latter had come to visit him, accompanied by two governors of the ruling APC.

He confirmed the visit, saying it was a response to President Bola Tinubu’s repeated calls for peace in Rivers.

Wike, who did not want to reveal exact details of the meeting, said he pointedly told the suspended governor that he has no capacity of making peace.

He said: “Yes, he came with two governors. Unfortunately, they are APC governors, I won’t pursue him. He said he wants peace, and I also want peace. The President had called for peace severally and I can’t sit down and say no. I told him I don’t think you really have the capacity to make this peace.”

According to the minister, Fubara cannot be suing for peace while his lieutenants are busy all over television stations abusing others.

“This is a self-inflicted injury; he doesn’t need it. When it started, I called him saying this thing is not good for you because God has given it to you. Why not humbly handle it and not allow people push you?”

He said the suspended governor, apart from meeting him, must take steps to meet other stakeholders like the members of the state House of Assembly, the party and other stakeholders for peace to reign.

Wike dismissed any suggestion that the crisis stemmed from internal party issues, asserting that the PDP remained stable and intact in Rivers.

“We don’t have a problem with PDP in my state. Government is not the party, but government could work with the party,” he said.