As the crisis in Rivers undergoes twists and turns, state elders and leaders of thought have accused the two major gladiators, Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike and State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara of shunning invitation to their peace parley.

They cried out that they did not want bloodshed in the state in the face of the deteriorating political crisis in the state over plots to impeach the sitting governor.

Spokesman of the elders, Sunday Nwankwo, told newsmen at a press briefing on Monday, that both Wike and Gov Sim Fubara, have failed to attend peace roundtable set up for them.

They further cried out, that the Pro-Wike lawmakers have sprung a court order from the FCT stopping any attempt to initiate their recall.

A Port Harcourt High Court had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to initiate recall of the 27 lawmakers for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without any evidence of a division in the party (PDP).

The FCT court order was issued by D.U. Okorowo to INEC, the PDP, Rivers State House of Assembly, Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS). The order rather prohibited the defendants from denying the defectors any of their rights and asked them to sit without disturbance.

The FCT order seems to counter orders of a Port Harcourt High Court of the same rank which has declared that the defected lawmakers had lost their rights in the Assembly and had ordered INEC to initiate a replacement.

Nwankwo informed Journalists that the Elders Forum on hearing the news of the Court Order emanating from a High Court in Abuja, prevailed on youths in the state to stay in action.

On his part, another elder, Anabs Sara-igbe, reiterate the need for peace in the state especially among the various political actors.

The elders regretted that the two camps have refused to come for peace talk, just like what happened between Wike and Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

The elders denied knowledge of moves to push the lawmakers out of the and asssembly quarters in Port Harcourt where they now sit.

The elders led by onetime governor of the state, Rufus Ada-George, expressed shock that rumours were already making the rounds in the state that a court order had already been written at the weekend to stop the Rivers State government. They said, unfortunately, a court order has surfaced.

They said such rumours or actions were capable of setting the state on fire. They said the forum reviewed the embarrassing and dangerous ongoing happenings in Rivers State and by extension, Nigeria, viz: attempt to impeach Gov Fubara, the bombing of the Rivers State House of Assembly Chambers, attack on the life of the Executive Governor allegedly by some security agents on Monday 30 October, 2023 and other acts of impunity and lawlessness which they feared portend great dangers to the peace and security of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.

“After extensive deliberation and consideration of the issues, the forum resolved as follows; Regretted that neither Governor Siminialayi Fubara nor Chief (Barrister) Nyesom Wike responded to our letters seeking for audience with each of them.

“The attempt to impeach the Governor of Rivers State barely about six months in office without explaining to the good people of the state, the reasons and infractions of law is unacceptable; the Forum condemned every form of violence and lawlessness in Rivers State and therefore demand proper investigation of the crisis and those responsible be brought to justice.”

The Forum said the issues were disturbing and generating serious tension in Rivers State, and thus giving the Forum great concern.

“We therefore urge the judiciary and all security agencies to be wary and alive in discharging their responsibilities in order not to worsen the already tensed atmosphere in Rivers State.

“Finally, the Forum urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consolidate on his earlier intervention as the consequences of inaction may not only affect Rivers State, the Niger Delta Region and the Federal Government.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE