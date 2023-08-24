The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike has lamented the abandonment of sensitive projects in the city for years, particularly the abandoned residence of the Vice President as well as those of principal officers of the National Assembly.

He stated this during an inspection of some project sites in Federal Capital City (FCC) on Thursday.

The Minister, who was accompanied by the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, and top management officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), said the number of uncompleted projects in the territory was worrisome.

Wike said he will meet with President Bola Tinubu over the abandoned work on the construction of residences for the Vice President and residences for presiding officers of the National Assembly.

On the abandoned Millennium Tower project, the minister questioned why a project that would have a positive impact on the residents of Abuja and beyond would not be completed.

He told the permanent secretary, FCT Administration, Adesola Olusade, to evolve measures that would bring about the quick completion of the project.

“Let us start doing something about this project before talking about partnerships; if we are waiting for partners, it will take us up to three years before work will start.

“It is not good to start a project that will have a positive impact on the lives of people and the city and abandon it.”

The project sites visited by the minister include the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat Building, phase 1, and completion of roads B6, B12, and the Circle Road in the Abuja central area.

He also inspected the construction of the cultural centre and Millennium Tower in the central area of the proposed FCTA secretariat headquarters complex.

