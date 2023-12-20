It will make better sense for the monies (N15 billion) that the Federal Government says it wants to spend on the residence of the Vice President to be spent on revamping the decaying infrastructure in Abuja.

A good first step should be the streetlights right in the city centre of Abuja.

Presently, it is a matter of misplaced priorities for only one citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to have all of that money spent on his residence while our collective home look like a dark jungle at night.

What the Federal Government should be telling Nigerians is that it wants to contribute to betterment of the common man, rather than to insult our sensibilities to say it wants to build the residence of the VP with N15 billion.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said there are plans to spend N15 billion for the construction of a new residence for the nation’s vice-president.

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), disclosed this when he appeared before a House of Representatives committee to defend the FCT N61.5 billion supplementary budget.

The Federal Government should rather fix the darkness in Abuja by providing adequate streetlights instead of this financial recklessness and mismanagement of public funds.

Bob Etemiku, Abuja

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE