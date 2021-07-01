Wike urges due process in trial of Nnamdi Kanu

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised the Federal Government to ensure that rule of law and due process are followed in the prosecution of the rearrested leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

He said the conscientious effort must be made by the Federal Government to allay the fear of some Nigerians that Kanu is not being prosecuted because he comes from a particular section of the country.

Governor Wike, who made this assertion during an interview, on Thursday, explained that irrespective of the differences the rearrested IPOB leader has with the Rivers State government, he urges that due process must be followed in his prosecution.

He stated that for the Federal Government to demonstrate its resolve to address the insecurity crisis facing the country, the same dragnet deployed to arrest Kanu must as a matter of urgency be extended to bandits and Miyetti Allah militias terrorizing the country.

“We must not make a hullabaloo about the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu. I don’t agree with his principle. I have come out and said you (Kanu) cannot annex my state to be your own. But that does not mean that you’ll not allow the law to take its course,” Wike said.

The governor insisted that government must arrest every wanted terrorist on its watch list and ensure they are brought to book to face the full wrath of the law.

He went on; “You cannot afford to discriminate at this point. You cannot say because Nnamdi Kanu is from a particular area, let us prosecute him. The same thing must apply to all other people, the bandits, Miyetti Allah.”

Speaking on the defection of some governors from the PDP to the APC, the governor said those who have defected are merely seeking protection from persecution and prosecution in the ruling party.

He explained that none of the governors who defected from PDP have provided any cogent reason to justify their politically despicable act.

Responding to question on PDP’s decision to proceed to court against Zamfara State governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle to vacate his position following his defection to APC, Governor Wike said the PDP would be justified if that happens since it was the party that got the judgment that ushered him (Matawalle) to office.

The Governor expressed optimism that the National Working Committee of the PDP would take all necessary legal measures to protect the Zamfara State deputy governor, who refused to jump ship with Governor Matawalle saying that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of his Special Assistant on Social Media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representing Delta State, has further demonstrated that he could not guarantee free, fair and credible election in 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!Wike urges due process in trial of Nnamdi Kanu

Wike urges due process in trial of Nnamdi Kanu