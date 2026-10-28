Wike unveils 49 rainbow coalition candidates in Rivers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, has unveiled 49 candidates of the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers who are vying for various positions in the 2027 general election, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Wike declared his resolve for total political reconciliation and to rally cross-party leaders behind the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

The event also brought stakeholders from the Labour Party, Action Alliance, All Progressives Grand Alliance and Allied People Movement among others.

The unveiling showed that out of the 49 candidates, 34 are contesting for positions under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while 15 are candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During the event, Wike unveiled Mr Kinsley Chinda and Mr Major Jack of the APC as the governorship and deputy governorship candidates to be supported by the rainbow coalition.

APC candidates, Chief Felix Obua, vying for Rivers West Senatorial District and Sen. Allwell Onyeso vying for the Rivers East Senatorial District were unveiled as the coalition’s choices.

Also, Sen. Olaka Nwogu, the PDP candidate for the Rivers South-East Senatorial District was unveiled as the coalition’s candidate.

Out of 13 House of Representatives seats, 10 APC candidates and three PDP candidates would be supported by the coalition.

Also, out of the 32 State Assembly seats, the coalition will support 21 candidates from APC and 11 candidates from PDP.

The minister and leader of the political alliance, urged members of the PDP nationwide to transcend party lines and support Tinubu to ensure political stability.

He explained that the coalition was designed to unite political interests in Rivers around a common goal.

Wike stated that ideological differences should not stop leaders from advancing state and national development.

The rainbow coalition leader said that candidates of opposition political parties lacked the political consistency and suitability to lead a credible alternative to Tinubu.

He commended Gov. Siminayi Fubara for his belief in the coalition, and described him as “a core member of the family’

He cautioned on actions capable of reigniting political friction in the state.

In his remarks, Fubara described the gathering as a vital opportunity to reunite political allies for the progress of Rivers, and acknowledged Wike’s enduring role in his political growth.

“I am really happy to be here standing in the midst of my family. This is my family because I wouldn’t have become governor without this family.

“No matter what has happened, I am grateful that we are back together for a better course, and for the good of our dear state,” he said.

The governor said that the era of political conflict in the state was over, and pledged full alignment with the rainbow coalition to ensure Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 election.

He urged the electorate in Rivers to vote massively for the candidates produced by the rainbow coalition in order to enthrone unity, and advance the interest of the state.