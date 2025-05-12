Wike to withhold 10% IGR allocation to FCT Area Councils over teachers’ strike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, has disclosed plans by the FCT Administration to withhold 10 per cent of FCT Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) statutory allocated to FCT Area Councils over the non-payment of minimum wage to primary school teachers in the territory.

This decision, according to the Minister, is in response to the ongoing strike by the teachers due to the non-payment of the new minimum wage by the Area Councils.

Wike expressed his disappointment over the situation on Monday during his routine live media parley, stating that it was unfortunate that the primary school teachers had to resort to strike action to press for their entitlement.

The Minister said he had engaged with the Council Chairmen at the commencement of the strike to understand the reasons for their inability to pay, adding that he directed that funds should be released to them to facilitate the payment of the new minimum wage, describing the continued strike as embarrassing.

The Minister further emphasised his limitations in directly intervening in the affairs of the elected Area Council Chairmen but asserted his responsibility to protect the welfare of FCT residents, particularly the education of children. “I have limits; I cannot sack them because they are elected. Therefore, I have taken the step to withhold 10 percent of their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)”.

He said a committee will be established to ensure that the teachers are paid directly as funds are released.

Addressing concerns about contravening the autonomy of Local Government Areas, the Minister firmly stated, “Do you want me to fold arms and allow our children to be at home because you want LGA autonomy? I have withheld 10 percent of their allocation to ensure that they do what is right.

“You see now, you see the problem that we have now? We are talking about autonomy now. The money has been released to you as allowed, yet you are depriving people of their wages, and then you want me to fold my arms and allow our children to be at home because you want to have local government autonomy? No!” the Minister declared.

