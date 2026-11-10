Wike to Peter Obi: Presidency not content creation on Apo-Karshi road

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has mocked Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his alleged snub at the reception for the Flamingos, saying the presidency is not about creating content on social media.
Wike said Obi was more interested in playing to the gallery than showing real leadership capacity, questioning why he did not go to cheer the Flamingos at the match venue instead of complaining that he was not allowed to receive them on their return.
Obi had said he was allegedly informed that the officials had warned against allowing him to approach the players, allegedly threatening that they would lose their jobs if he did.
The former Anambra State governor disclosed this in a statement posted on his official X handle on Monday, after the Flamingos returned to Nigeria following their 2-1 victory over Japan in Saturday’s final in Morocco.
However, the FCT Minister speaking on Tuesday at the Abaji Area Council Rainbow Coalition and Stakeholders’ Meeting in Abuja, dismissed the allegation as content creation and playing to the gallery.
“That is another one now, every day on social media. Flamingos came back yesterday, you want to go and receive them. Why didn’t you go to where they are playing the match, go and cheer them up?”
“Why would people like to play to the gallery that they did not allow me to receive the Flamingos? Are you part of protocol?
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“And then you want to make it to be news, ‘Oh, they refused me to receive Flamingos.’ Why didn’t you go there and cheer them up?” he asked.
Wike said the pattern had become consistent, accusing Obi of staging public appearances because he wants to be president.
“Every time it has been that issue because you want to be president now? The next day now you go to IDP camp to do birthday. Just because you want to be president,” he said.
“The next day now you go and buy corn on the road and say, ‘Oh, you see, I buy corn on the road, I will be humble.'”
Wike said the office of the President of Nigeria demands capacity, not theatrics.
“What kind of character is that? We are talking about President of Nigeria, is it not correct? We are not talking about a comedian.
“We are talking about President of Nigeria. It is not about running 100 metre race. It is not that. It is about having the capacity. If you like, run 300km, you don’t have the capacity.” He said.
He contrasted what he described as content creation with the work being done by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, including the Apo-Karshi road and other infrastructure projects in the FCT.
“Now we’re talking about people who go to Apo-Karshi road for content, look at the road we did, every day now, content creators, they’re there,”
“That’s not what we’re talking about here, we’re talking about president of Nigeria.” Wike stated.
Recall that the Apo-Karshi road, flagged off 14 years but abandoned by previous administrations has been completed by FCT Administration under Wike’s watch and billed for commissioning in December, the road now attracts many content creators on daily because of it’s breathtaking terrain through valleys and in between mountain.
The Minister urged residents of Abaji and the FCT to reject politicians who rely on social media stunts and instead support leaders who demonstrate capacity through tangible achievements.
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