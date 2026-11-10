Wike to Peter Obi: Presidency not content creation on Apo-Karshi road

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has mocked Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his alleged snub at the reception for the Flamingos, saying the presidency is not about creating content on social media.

Wike said Obi was more interested in playing to the gallery than showing real leadership capacity, questioning why he did not go to cheer the Flamingos at the match venue instead of complaining that he was not allowed to receive them on their return.

Obi had said he was allegedly informed that the officials had warned against allowing him to approach the players, allegedly threatening that they would lose their jobs if he did.

The former Anambra State governor disclosed this in a statement posted on his official X handle on Monday, after the Flamingos returned to Nigeria following their 2-1 victory over Japan in Saturday’s final in Morocco.

However, the FCT Minister speaking on Tuesday at the Abaji Area Council Rainbow Coalition and Stakeholders’ Meeting in Abuja, dismissed the allegation as content creation and playing to the gallery.

“That is another one now, every day on social media. Flamingos came back yesterday, you want to go and receive them. Why didn’t you go to where they are playing the match, go and cheer them up?”

“Why would people like to play to the gallery that they did not allow me to receive the Flamingos? Are you part of protocol?