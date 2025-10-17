Wike to meet IGP over demolished Police duplexes

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike has said he will meet with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, following the demolition of illegal duplexes built under a high-tension power line at Apo Dutse District, Abuja, supposedly belonging to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Wike, who disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment of the demolished structures on Friday, said the buildings were erected despite repeated warnings and the denial of development approval by the FCT Department of Development Control.

It would be recalled that staff of FCT Department of Development Control had on Thursday demolished not fewer than eleven units of flats, comprising three and four bedrooms in App Dutse area of the nation’s capital, Abuja, which led to the arrest of the Department’s staff by Police.

He said: “Well, it’s unfortunate. Yesterday, I got a call from Development Control that they had to come here to stop some buildings from going on. You can see the high-tension line, and that is dangerous. The land was given to the Nigerian Police, and they applied for approval, but Development Control refused because of the high-tension risk.

“They refused to stop, and Development Control had to act. Unfortunately, our officers were arrested by the Nigerian Police, and that’s why I have to take this matter up with the IGP. I’m sure he may not be aware, but we cannot allow this.

“The government cannot allow anyone to break the rules. Look at the high-tension line. How would anybody take such a risk? Even if there was no high-tension line, once you are denied approval, you cannot go ahead as if you are above the law.”

Director of the Department of Development Control, Tpl. Mukhtar Galadima, who gave further insight into the incident, said the affected property, Plot 189 (B14), Dutse District, was allocated to the Nigerian Police Force for institutional development in 2018.

“The Police approached us for approval to commence development. We visited the site, saw the position of the high-tension line, and declined approval. Despite our letter and a stop-work notice issued in July, they ignored it and continued excavation.” he stated.

He revealed that the FCT Department of Engineering Services had also informed Development Control of plans to construct a flood-control bridge in the area, further highlighting the dangers of the site.

“Considering the safety risks and future engineering plans, we could not sit back. If anything happened, we would be held responsible. That’s why we had to act,” Galadima explained.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE