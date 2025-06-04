Wike to deliver OAU distinguished personality lecture, Thursday

Latest News

Lawrence Bajah
Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, will on Thursday deliver the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, distinguished personality lecture in Osun State.

The Minister will speak on the topic “Nigeria of Our Dreams” at the lecture, which will be held at Oduduwa Hall, OAU campus.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, stated that the letter inviting the Minister to deliver the lecture was dated 14 April 2025 and signed by the OAU Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr K. A. Bakare.

The letter reads: “This lecture is an esteemed platform through which the University engages accomplished leaders and eminent personalities whose contributions to public service and national development are widely acknowledged and deeply valued.

It is against this backdrop that the Council and Management of our University unanimously resolved to invite Your Excellency, in recognition of your distinguished career in good administration, governance, and infrastructural development, as well as your unwavering commitment to the rule of law and your impactful leadership across all sectors of our national life.

You are at liberty to speak on ‘Nigeria of Our Dreams’ or any other topic of your choice.

We believe that your presence and insights will not only contribute to knowledge but will also inspire a renewed sense of purpose in our collective quest for excellence in university governance.”

