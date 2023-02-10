Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has taunted the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorcha Ayu, over the verbal slip he Ayu made during his speech in Kano at a Presidential campaign rally.

Wike described the slip as an unpardonable height of anti-party when the PDP National Chairman said “PDP (instead of APC) has brought us shame we won’t retain them in power”.

He stated that if there was any section of the PDP that has brought shame, is full of lies and is bad, it is the national headquarters under their leadership not the PDP in Rivers State because that one is good.

Wike was accused at the campaign flag-off rally organised by the Rivers State Campaign Council for Eleme Local Government Area that was held at the Community Secondary School Field, Alode Town, Eleme on Friday.

He insisted that Dr Ayu spoke out of the abundance of his heart, even though he might want to defend it as a slip, that it goes to confirm that as an undertaker, his likes came back to kill the PDP. But said they would not be allowed to kill it.

Wike said; “When you see undertakers, you will see those who came to kill this party. But the party will not die, they will die first. I didn’t know they are wicked to this party, no wonder they left this party and joined ACN before.

“He (Ayu) said they will not allow PDP to be in power. Is that a good chairman? Is that not anti-party? Is the chairman not doing anti-party? Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. For us in Rivers State, our party is good. Our own is a party that has done Rivers State well.

Governor Wike also spoke about the poor implementation of the Naria redesign policy and the socio-economic hardship that it has caused Nigerians.

He said those supporting the poorly implemented naira redesign policy are enemies of the people and the country wondering why the national leadership of the PDP is in opposition, and should always side with the people in the quest to return to power at the federal government level, would support the anti-people policy.

He reiterated that the PDP in Rivers State will always side with the Nigerian masses because it cannot identify and support the policy that has been implemented to aggravate the suffering of the people.

Wike went on; “This is supposed to be an opposition party, is it not? A party that is supposed to identify with the masses. This is a party that is saying the ruling party is not doing well. Is it not? It means that anything that affects the masses must be in support of the masses. Are you happy that you have money in the bank and you can’t get your money? Will you be happy? Are you happy?





“Since Central Bank came with this madness, is it not affecting you? But you see my problem, instead of our party identifying with the masses, the leadership of the party at the national level is now saying they are happy with what Central Bank is doing. Is that good?