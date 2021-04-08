Wike, Tambuwal inaugurate road projects in Benue

Two State Governors, Nyesom Wike and Aminu Tambuwal of Rivers and Sokoto states visited Benue State as the new palace of the Tiv paramount ruler in Gboko and other projects were inaugurated.

Also in attendance is the representative of Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule.

The governors took a turn to inaugurate road projects in Gboko.

The Rivers State Governor who inaugurated the 2.5 kilometres Isaac Shaahu road commended Ortom for naming the road after the second republic minister.

He said that all PDP governors have fulfilled their social contract with their people and urged other political parties to do the same.

“PDP governors have fulfilled the contract they entered with their people across the states they are governing and I urge other parties to do same.”

Governor Tambuwal who also inaugurated the 1.6 kilometres Aper Aku road said Nigerians must continue to build bridges to earn the desired peace.

Tambuwal said it was an honour to be invited to participate and commission the road for the good of the people and the glory of God.

He said Benue and Sokoto states have over the years enjoyed a tremendous relationship with each other right from the days of President Shehu Shagari.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, who inaugurated the 1-kilometre Prof Martin Dent road said the two states must work together to secure their citizens.

Represented by his Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Mr Philip Dada, the governor said he was happy with what his Benue counterpart was doing to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said his administration had recognised history and hard work thereby naming the roads after prominent people.

Ortom said Prof Martin Dent who was a divisional head of Gboko Division was honoured because of the good works he did in the area.

