Wike speaks on happenings in PDP, says truth must be told

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has promised to respond fully to all the happenings in his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as it concerns the party’s presidential candidacy and more.

He said this on his arrival from the airport in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He told pressmen at the airport that “In this part of our world, when lies are being concocted and you allow it, it becomes the truth.

“After the PDP presidential primaries, I decided to remain quiet, go back home and fulfill the remaining promises I made to Rivers people, but there comes a time when the truth has to be told.

“No right thinking person or lover of this party will say that the speech Atiku Abubakar made during the unveiling of his VP candidate was fair. Atiku went ahead to tell so many lies during his interview on Arise TV.

“I was in Spain when Bukola Saraki called me and asked that we resolve all issues and when I told him all that transpired, Saraki confessed that he honestly did not know the depth of the issue and didn’t know it was that serious.”

The Rivers governor, however, added that “We have lined up projects for commissioning from first week of August. After the commissioning, I will reveal all that transpired to Nigerians. What they choose to do with the truth is up to them but I will speak the truth.”

Wike has promised to expose who called “attack dogs” after commissioning his projects in Port Harcourt.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…