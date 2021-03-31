Wike says investment in medical school enough to earn accreditation

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has stated that the investments of the state government in its College of Medical Sciences is enough to earn Rivers University accreditation in the department.

He stated that based on the facilities on the ground at the Rivers State University College of Medical Sciences, MDCN approval quota for the institution should not be less than 150.

He made this statement when a delegation of the accreditation team of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to the Rivers State University College of Medical Sciences paid him a courtesy call at Government House in Port Harcourt.

He urged the council not to politicise the approved quota for Medical and Dental Schools in Nigeria.

Governor Wike urged the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to resist playing politics with an approved quota for Medical and Dental Schools in Nigeria, particularly the Rivers State University College of Medical Sciences where huge investment has been made in the provision of requisite facilities.

He said the health care system in Nigeria requires very serious attention because the huge amount of foreign exchange expended by Nigerians on medical tourism overseas is shocking urging government at all levels to prioritise investment in the health sector.

He said; “The health care system in Nigeria requires very serious attention. It is unfortunate where we are. I don’t want to comment on people who are travelling for a medical check.”

“I have not travelled for the past two years. If we have all these things here why do we have to travel? We have all it takes to provide it. Why will I go out to do my check (overseas) when I have all the facilities in Government House. I don’t need it. Everything that is required for me to undergo any test is here. The resources we have it. Why can’t we provide it for our people,” the governor added.

Wike explained that the State government will sign a contract for the construction of a world-class Cancer and Cardiovascular diseases centre with Julius Berger. According to him, when the centre which is expected to be completed within 14 months is ready, it will boost the internally generated revenue of the state government.

Wike said; “This Cancer and Cardiovascular diseases centre we are building will have helipad, doctors quarter, everything. I want to collect the revenue from you people from other states. Don’t travel again. Come here so that the Dollar you will be spending overseas, you will spend in Rivers State. That is my own agenda to beef up our internally generated revenue.

“For a country like Nigeria, we cannot boost of having where people can say they are leaving Egypt to come to Nigeria. Rather, our people are going to Egypt. It is such a terrible thing. That is the level Nigeria is. Basic things we are supposed to provide for our people, we cannot.

“You can imagine if I travel now for a medical check. Do you know the money it will cost? Do you know how much it will cost poor taxpayers? So it is very important that we should give attention to our medical facilities.”

The governor blamed the nonchalant attitude of administrators of government-owned hospitals for the decay these institutions have experienced over the years. He described as morally outrageous a situation whereby administrators of government-owned hospitals allow the facilities to die, while their own private hospitals flourish.

“Why do you people kill Government hospitals because it is not your own, he asked saying; “You go to your clinic it is doing well but the Government hospital is down.”

The Registrar Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, lauded the governor for the construction of the Basic Clinical Sciences and Clinical Sciences building at the Rivers State University College of Medical Sciences.

He said MDCN will consider the governor’s request that the approved quota for Rivers State University College of Medical Sciences should not be less than150.

The Pro-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Justice Iche Ndu (rtd), said the accreditation of medical programmes at the State College of Medical Sciences has been of great importance to the State government.

He lauded the governor for fulfilling his promise to provide funds for the provision of basis facilities at the College and converting the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital to the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…