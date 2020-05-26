Wike says decisions on Covid-19 are taken by State Security Council

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that the State Security Council takes all decisions in the prosecution of the COVID-19 pandemic in the stat

He made the declaration, on Tuesday, when the Executive of the Nigeria Hotel Association, Rivers State Chapter paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt pointed out that he has never taken any unilateral decision.

Wike noted that all decisions taken by the State Government are for the overall good and interest of the Rivers people as no right-thinking government would deliberately take decisions that would negatively affect the lives of the people.

“I don’t take decisions alone in the fight against COVID-19. All decisions are taken by the State Security Council and they are for the overall interest of Rivers people.

“You know people applaud government decisions when it suits them but when it does not favour them they say it is politically motivated.

“Rivers State Government does not have anything against hoteliers in the state, but decided to shut down their activities because some cases of Covid-19 were recorded in hotels,” he stated.

He also blamed the hoteliers for failing to assist the government in providing relevant information regarding those that test positive of the coronavirus in their hotels.

According to him, adequate information would have helped the State Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies to carry out proper contact tracing.

“It’s not possible that the State Government will intentionally close down hotels. But what I see is that people play politics with everything.

“The demolition of Prodest Hotel and Etemeteh Hotel in Eleme Local Government Area by the State Government became necessary because the owners failed to comply with Executive Order 7,” he said.

The Governor lauded members of the State Chapter of Nigeria Hotel Association for identifying with government efforts in the fight against Covid- 19.

Earlier, the State Chairman, Nigeria Hotel Association, Mr Eugene Nwauzi commended Governor Wike for leading the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Mr Nwauzi noted that but for the efforts put in place by the Governor, the spread of COVID-19 would have taken a dangerous dimension in the state.

He, however, appealed to the State Government to relax the ban on hotel businesses, assuring that all protocols put in place for the containment of the spread of the virus would be fully observed by hoteliers