The gubernatorial candidate of the Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State for the 2027 general elections, Alhaji Usman Adamu Suphi, has said that the party would have fallen into the hands of naysayers but for the doggedness of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Usman Adamu Suphi made the declaration on Tuesday while flagging off his statewide campaign at Bununu, headquarters of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He said, “We thank the National Leader of the party, Chief Barrister Nyesom Wike, for his support and doggedness over the years. Without him, the PDP would have been in the hands of soothsayers. The party would have been dead and not counted among parties that would contest the 2027 general elections.”

“But to God be the glory, with his persistence, with his determination, we have struggled and here we are, the legitimate PDP of Nigeria,” he said.

“Therefore, no amount of gratitude, no amount of thanks can quantify our happiness with his presence and his leadership position in our great party. So we are very grateful, our national leader,” he added.

He also used the occasion to unveil a three-point agenda centred on rural development, women’s empowerment and education, which he said would guide his administration if elected governor of Bauchi State in 2027.

Addressing a large crowd of supporters, Suphi said his administration would prioritise the three areas as the pillars of its policies.

He added that the agenda was designed to bring government closer to the grassroots, create opportunities for women and improve the education sector in Bauchi State.

The gubernatorial candidate expressed delight at the turnout for the campaign flag-off, saying the supporters were not paid to attend.

“It gives me great joy because everyone that came here did not come because he was paid a stipend. Everybody came out of his own volition to show love for the PDP,” he said.

Suphi also commended the leadership of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) for providing what he described as effective leadership and making the PDP a formidable platform ahead of the elections.

He said he secured the party’s ticket through the NWC despite the challenges, adding that his candidature would be a significant development for the PDP in Bauchi State.

He expressed confidence that he would win the 2027 governorship election.

“And I assure you, by the grace of God, I am optimistic that come 29th May, 2027, I will be the duly elected Governor of Bauchi State,” he said.

Suphi thanked the supporters for attending the campaign flag-off and urged them to continue praying for one another. He also wished them safe journeys back to their respective destinations.

In his remarks, the PDP National Chairman, Abdulrahman Muhammad, urged residents of Bauchi State to vote for Suphi and other candidates contesting on the party’s platform in the 2027 elections to ensure further development.

Represented by the National Vice Chairman, North-East, Babangida Modibbo, the chairman congratulated the people of Bauchi State on having what he described as a formidable team ahead of the elections. He expressed confidence that the candidates would emerge victorious.

Other speakers at the rally also expressed optimism that the PDP would win the 2027 elections in Bauchi State, arguing that the state had remained a PDP stronghold since 1999 and that the trend would continue.