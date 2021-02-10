Wike releases N9bn for take-off of three satellite campuses of Rivers University

The Rivers Government, on Wednesday, announced the release of N9 billion by the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for the effective take-off of three campuses of the State University at Emohua, Ahoada and Etche local government areas of the state.

The money is part of the N16.6 billion released by the governor for the general upgrade of the University, according to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

The commissioner who disclosed the governor’s move to journalists said the release of the money was in keeping with his (governor’s) promise to the people of the state.

Nsirim explained that the N9 billion will be take-off grant for the three new campuses of the University at Ahoada, Emohua and Etche.

“Each of the campuses has the sum of N3 Billion to cater for Faculty Building, Hostels, Offices, Libraries, Auditorium, Lecture Halls and other relevant requirements that will make the campuses function effectively,” he started.

“This is indeed a landmark development in the history of the institution which has maintained one campus since its establishment in October 1980. With the establishment of the three new campuses, the communities where they are sited will be opened up for consequential development and economic activities. This is in addition to creating employment that will reduce the rate of unemployment in the State,” the commissioner added.

Nsirim added that similarly, the sum of N7.6 billion was released for the College of Medical Sciences of the University to establish the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, Faculty of Clinical Sciences and the Pathology Building.

He said: “This approval will properly position the college to fully commence the Programme for Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). It will also give the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) the required facilities to strengthen accredited departments and departments that are due for accreditation.

“Rivers State Government has also established a Scholarship Scheme for indigenes of the State studying at Pamo University of Medical Sciences because the school is also providing Rivers children and other Nigerians access to medical education”.

He stated that the disbursements would assist to reduce the gaps in the doctor to patient ratio in the state and country.

“It has been reported that Nigeria is far from the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the required number of medical personnel to cater efficiently for its teeming population as the ratio of doctor to patient ratio is 1:2753 which translate to 36.6 medical doctors per 100,000 persons.

