Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Barr. Nyesome Wike has queried the agreement entered into by officials of the government in the N85 billion affordable housing project in the Wasa area of Abuja.

Wike queried the agreement that the FCDA provide infrastructure while the developers build affordable housing and sell it to the masses without any benefit to the government.

He said it would have been reasonable for the government to get 10 per cent of proceeds after providing funding while the developers get 90 per cent.

“The government provides land and infrastructure, then the private sector builds and makes money while the government makes nothing; who does that?

“This arrangement is not acceptable; the government can take, say, 10 per cent, while the private sector takes 90 per cent.

“The rate is equally not affordable for the masses. We will look at all these. We will not award contracts for awarding sake.”

It was gathered that the contract for the project was given in 2014 to Gilmor Construction Company at a cost of N28 billion and was revised in 2018 to N85 billion.

So far, N21 billion has been paid, while N64 billion is outstanding. The project has so far attained 24.5 per cent completion after nine years.

At inception, the affordable houses were designed as one bedroom and two bedrooms, with the two bedrooms costing N7 million.

The minister, while on an assessment tour of the Kabusa community, where shanties were pulled down in the early hours of Monday, promised to protect the place against miscreants.

“We will not allow shanties to take over Abuja. The Development Control Department has done well. We will now protect the place so that miscreants will not return to it.





