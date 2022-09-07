Wike predicts retribution for those seeking to allegedly hijack PDP

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has predicted a time of reckoning for those who he said continue to insist that they can take everything to themselves in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He maintained that nobody can silence him from speaking against such injustice and the demand for the right thing to be done.

The governor made the statement at the inauguration of the Emohua campus of Rivers State University, and the flag-off of staff quarters, performed by Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State on Wednesday.

He said such persons would definitely account for every wrong thing that they had done when the day of reckoning comes.

Wike said: “That is why I am telling the people there, look, it cannot work. You can’t take everything. If you take everything, it will purge you. So, better do the right thing now.

“Don’t sit there and think that you can muscle me and you can do everything, you can manipulate anything. You can think you have the number to make sure you take everything, but the time is coming when you will account for it.”

He insisted that the delivery of quality projects by him and his colleague governors would serve the PDP well in their respective states saying it would be erroneous for PDP states that have failed to provide good governance to solicit votes from the electorate.

“If any PDP state is not doing well, don’t think you will be voted for because APC is not doing well. If PDP state, for example, if in Rivers state we didn’t do well, then you’ll say because APC did not do well at the national, then the people will vote for us. They’ll tell you PDP you didn’t do well in Rivers State. People don’t understand that. And that is why the party should respect us and know that we are the ones campaigning for the party. Because we have what to use to campaign,” he added.

The governor explained that his administration has avoided the pitfall most governments suffer because they do not set aside the requisite budget for projects they conceptualise, and they end up littering the places with uncompleted projects.

He said the decision of his administration to establish multi campuses for the State University was strategic to increasing access to education and providing more space for effective teaching and learning adding that it was necessary to also grow the economy of rural communities in the state.

“I told the pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council they will have to establish satellite campuses so that the main campus will leverage on other facilities that have been occupied by some of these faculties.

“Secondly, it will have to bring development to these areas. I do not believe in establishing so many universities for establishment’s sake. Yes, there is a need for access to education, having created this campus, you are also creating access,” he said.

Wike pointed out that it was his administration that began the release of capital funds for all the state’s own tertiary institutions adding said his government has approved the employment of academic and non-academic staff in all tertiary institutions in the State.

He said when projects are conceptualised, his administration provides an adequate budget to complete them, which is why no project awarded by him will be abandoned.





Performing the inauguration of the campus and flag-off of the staff quarters, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde noted such multi-campus of a university promotes quality education, expands the scope of learning, and opens up access to tertiary education.

Makinde noted the endeavour by governor Wike as evidence of his vision and commitment to the good of the people of Rivers State.

“If children are doing all of these, I think what Nigeria needs are children. So my brother (Wike) you can rest assured that Nigeria appreciates you.

“Even the fight that we lost. We did not lose with our heads bowed. We stood for the truth and for what is good for the country. We will continue to fight for our space within PDP. We will fight for what is good for our people.”

On his part, Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom said Governor Wike has continued to give premium attention to the need for improvement in the quality of education by approving the recruitment of teaching staff for the various state-owned tertiary institutions in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE